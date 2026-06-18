South Korean president books golf with Trump after "pinky promise"

Evian-les-Bains, France - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said he may need to prepare for a round of golf with Donald Trump after receiving a "pinky promise" from the US president at G7 talks in France.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (r.) sits with US President Donald Trump at a dinner during the G7 summit in France. © Screenshot/X/@Jaemyung_Lee

The two leaders met over dinner at the summit in Evian this week, where they discussed South Korea's long-standing rivalry with the nuclear-armed North.

Lee wrote on X they held "in-depth conversations about peace on the Korean Peninsula and Korea-US relations, and significant progress was made."

But it wasn't all work.

Trump "talked about golf and said he would play a round with us, and my wife sealed the pledge with a pinky promise," the South Korean leader posted.

At lunch the following day, avid golfer Trump presented Lee with one of his signature black markers, wrote Lee, posting a photo of the gift.

He also uploaded a picture of him seated next to the US leader, both smiling.

As they parted, the US president "again said we must play golf together. I had thought it was just a passing remark, but it seems I should start preparing," posted Lee.

He thanked Trump for his "special interest."