South Korean students detained over US military base break-in bid

Seoul, South Korea - A group of eight South Korean student protestors were in detention and under investigation on Wednesday after trying to break into a US air base, police and the American military said.

Young South Koreans hold up signs as they protest the US military presence in the country. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/한국대학생진보연합

The Korean Progressive University Student Union posted social media images of its Tuesday demonstration outside the Osan Air Base, about 31 miles south of Seoul.

Members gathered outside the main hub of the US Air Force in South Korea, arguing the US military's presence in the southern city of Gwangju could complicate Seoul's major chipmaking project planned there.

Eight people were detained on Tuesday after they "attempted to unlawfully enter Osan Air Base through the installation's main gate," a US military statement sent to AFP said.

The military "transferred them to the Korean National Police, who have assumed custody and are conducting the appropriate investigative procedures," it added.

South Korean police told AFP the students are being held in detention but have refused to speak during questioning.

The student group in a statement on Facebook condemned the US military's "interruption" of a chip cluster project slated for Gwangju.