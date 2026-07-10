Syria authorities say captured IS-linked cell behind blasts during Macron visit

Damascus, Syria - Syrian officials on Thursday said the country had captured an IS-linked cell responsible for two bomb blasts during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Damascus this week.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa (l) welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron (r) before a joint press conference in Damascus on July 7. © AFP/Ludovic Marin/POOL

"The cell responsible for the terrorist bombings that targeted Damascus two days ago is now in our custody," Interior Minister Anas Khattab said in a statement posted to X.

"Once the investigations are completed, we will reveal to the public the identities of the cell's members, their roles, and all of their affiliations and connections," he added.

Ahmad Dalati, head of interior security for the Damascus region, said on Syrian state television that preliminary investigations indicated "the cell was affiliated with the IS (Islamic State) group."

The interior ministry confirmed in a statement that the cell had been captured following a series of raids "carried out at the same time against the suspects' different locations across Damascus and its countryside."

The statement said the raids occurred in four neighborhoods, two of which have populations from toppled ruler Bashar al-Assad's Alawite minority.

Two blasts hit central Damascus on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding dozens during the French president's first visit to Syria.

The blasts occurred near the hotel where Macron had spent the night, but came after his departure from the building and moments before Syrian state media announced his arrival at the presidential palace.