Thousands protest in Albania against island real estate project linked to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

Tirana, Albania - Thousands of Albanians protested Thursday evening in Tirana for a fourth consecutive day against a coastal tourism complex allegedly linked to President Donald Trump 's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

A demonstrator holds a sign with a picture of Ivanka Trump reading "American Nepo Baby – Buying protected areas like shoes and high class dresses in the shopping centre" as protestors gather in front of Albania's Prime Minister's Office in Tirana on June 4, 2026. © STRINGER / AFP

Some held banners reading "Edi Rama resign," while others featured a drawing of Albania's socialist prime minister handing over keys to Ivanka Trump, the US president's daughter.

The demonstrators argue that the estimated $1.2 billion project, led by Kushner and his wife Ivanka, will harm the environment, with plans for luxury hotels in the protected area of Vjosa-Narta on the southern coast.

According to the plan unveiled two years ago, the developers also hope to transform the island of Sazan – formerly a communist secret military base – into a glitzy tourist destination.

The protests have intensified in recent days after security guards assaulted a man near the protected area and footage of preparatory construction work and bulldozers on the beach was released.

The demonstrators want the repeal of the Strategic Investor Act intended to speed up certain projects, as well as a reversal of the changes to the Protected Areas Act allowing hotel complexes to be built in conservation zones.

Albania has 22% of its territory designated as protected areas.