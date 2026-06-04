Top US general visits Venezuela five months after Maduro abduction

Caracas, Venezuela - Top US general Dan Caine visited Venezuela on Wednesday and met with leaders of the interim government, his office said, five months after American forces abducted the country's president.

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine visits with US Marines in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 3, 2026. © JAMES MULLEN / PUBLIC AFFAIRS TO THE CHAIRMAN OF THE US JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF / AFP

Caine, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, "emphasized the importance of Venezuelan stability, shared security across the Western Hemisphere, and the Joint Force's commitment to ensuring the implementation" of the US plan for Venezuela, said spokesperson Joe Holstead.

The general is the latest US official to visit Venezuela since Nicolas Maduro was kidnapped in a raid in early January and taken to New York to stand trial.

President Donald Trump's administration has since eased sanctions on Venezuela, while Caracas has passed reforms to its hydrocarbons and mining sectors to open them to private investment.

Caine also visited the recently reopened US embassy in Caracas, his spokesperson said.

Caine did not meet with interim president Delcy Rodriguez, who departed earlier Wednesday for India, her first international state visit since ascending to the top leadership spot after Maduro's ouster.