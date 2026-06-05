Trump administration pledges support to embattled Bolivian president: "The United States is watching"

Washington DC - Washington on Thursday threw its support behind embattled Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz, offering emergency assistance while warning against attempts to topple the government.

Demonstrators take part in an anti-government protest calling for the resignation of Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz in La Paz on June 1, 2026. © MARVIN RECINOS / AFP

Paz is facing paralyzing country-wide protests by workers, farmers, truckers, Indigenous people, and others as well as calls for his resignation.

In a phone call late Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured Paz that Washington was "ramping up emergency assistance and logistics operations support" to help Bolivians dealing with "acute food and medical shortages" due to roadblocks, according to a State Department spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth denounced "attempts to overthrow the legitimate government" of center-right Paz.

"The United States is watching," Hegseth wrote on X. He pledged continued support for Paz "to ensure that narco-terrorists are deterred from profiting on death and destruction in our hemisphere."

Paz, a pro-business conservative, entered office a little over seven months ago after a landmark election that ended two decades of leftist rule.

Former President Evo Morales has said the protests are fueled by Bolivians' anger over "a government that is utterly submissive" to the US.

Facing demands to step down, Paz said he had prepared a bill that would empower the military to tackle demonstrations and restore order.