Trump envoy Jeff Landry says US needs to "put its footprint back on Greenland"

Nuuk, Greenland - The US special envoy to Greenland , the Arctic island coveted by President Donald Trump , told AFP on Wednesday that Washington needs to rebuild its presence in the Danish autonomous territory.

US special envoy to Greenland Jeff Landry walks during a visit in Nuuk on May 20, 2026. © Ritzau Scanpix/Christian Klindt Soelbeck via REUTERS

At the height of the Cold War, Washington had 17 military facilities in Greenland, but closed them over the years and currently has just one – the Pituffik base in the north of the island.

Trump has repeatedly argued the US needs to control Greenland because of national security concerns, claiming that if the US does not control it, the island risks falling into the hands of China or Russia.

Greenland is on the shortest route for missiles between Russia and the US. It is believed to have untapped rare earth minerals and could be a vital player as the polar ice melts and new shipping routes emerge.

"I think it's time for the US to put its footprint back on Greenland," US envoy Jeff Landry told AFP on his first visit to Greenland since his appointment in December 2025.

"I think that you're seeing the president talk about increasing national security operations and repopulating certain bases in Greenland," he said.

The US wants to open three new bases in the south of the territory, according to recent media reports.

A 1951 defense pact, updated in 2004, already allows Washington to ramp up troop deployments and military installations on the island provided it informs Denmark and Greenland in advance.