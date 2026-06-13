Trump says "swift and lethal" US strike has killed leader of Tren de Aragua gang

Caracas, Venezuela - The leader of the transnational gang Tren de Aragua was killed in a joint operation by the US and Venezuela , authorities in the South American nation said on Friday.

A screengrab taken from a video released on June 12, 2026, shows an explosion following what President Donald Trump said was a strike carried out by US forces that killed Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores. © DONALD TRUMP VIA TRUTH SOCIAL/Handout via REUTERS

Founded in Venezuela, Tren de Aragua has been designated a terrorist organization by the US and is also active in Colombia, Peru, and Chile.

"There were clashes with members of these criminal structures, in which Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, alias 'Nino Guerrero,' was neutralized," Venezuela's Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

The ministry said the "joint operation" took place in the southeast of Bolivar state, and involved "specialized technological support" and intelligence exchange between the US and Venezuela.

President Donald Trump said earlier Friday that American forces carried out a deadly strike on the gang leader.

"At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Nino Guerrero," a post on Trump's official Truth Social platform said.

The attack "was coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela, with whom we are working very well," the post read, appearing to refer to the interim leadership of Delcy Rodriguez, who has been in place since the US abducted Nicolas Maduro in January.

"As a result, Tren de Aragua terrorists no longer have safe haven in Venezuela or anywhere else," the post read.

The social media post was accompanied by a 10-second video, showing an overhead view of a building surrounded by greenery before an explosion is seen, sending up a cloud of smoke. No people are clearly visible in the footage.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also confirmed that the kinetic strike hit "a Tren de Aragua (TdA) compound in Venezuela."