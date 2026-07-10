Trump's brutal aid cuts left one million women and girls without life-saving humanitarian assistance

Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations on Friday warned that foreign aid cuts over the last 18 months, largely spurred by the Trump administration , have left at least one million women and girls without crucial humanitarian assistance.

The United Nations warned that cuts to foreign aid has left at least one million women without crucial humanitarian assistance. © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

"Every dollar withdrawn from women's organizations is a dollar withdrawn from survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, displaced mothers, girls forced from school, and communities struggling to survive," said UN Women Geneva Director Sofia Calltorp in a statement posted to X.

In a new report from UN Women, it was revealed that 84% of women's organizations have reported that demand for their services has increased since January 2025, while nearly 90% cannot meet current levels of need.

President Donald Trump slashed foreign aid after taking office in January last year, systematically dismantling the crucial US Agency for International Development (USAID) at a time when other key donor countries are also tightening their belts.

As a result, "at least one million women and girls affected by conflict and crisis have lost access to critical services and support," Calltorp told reporters in Geneva.

"We know that this number… is just the tip of the iceberg," she said, describing the findings in the new report as "deeply disturbing".

Speaking from Stockholm, she highlighted that the women's organizations at risk of being shut down due to foreign aid cuts largely "work on the frontlines of the world's most complex and dangerous crises" in places like Afghanistan, Gaza, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, and Yemen.

With armed conflicts at their highest levels since World War II, around 120 million women and girls require humanitarian assistance and protection, UN Women said.