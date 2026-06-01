Left-wing commentators Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur banned from UK

London, UK - Britain's interior ministry on Monday said it had blocked two US-based political commentators from entering the country.

Cenk Uygur (l.) and Hasan Piker have been barred from entering the UK, with the government claiming their presence "may not be conducive to the public good." © Collage: Dia Dipasupil & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Left-wing critics Cenk Uygur (56) and his nephew Hasan Piker (34) had been due to speak at the SXSW London festival this week.

"These individuals' Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) has been canceled on the grounds that their presence in the UK may not be conducive to the public good," the ministry said in a statement.

Both commentators have vocally opposed Israel's assault on Gaza, which numerous human rights groups have classified as a genocide.

Piker (34), described by the festival's website as a streamer and creator, had been expected to speak at an event entitled How The American Left Learned To Speak The Internet.

Turkish-American Cenk Uygur (56), the founder and host of The Young Turks, a left-wing YouTube channel, meanwhile, had been scheduled to take part in a discussion called Techno-Feudalism Is Here. Who Are The Lords? on Wednesday.

Uygur condemned the government's decision to refuse him entry.

"I've been banned for criticizing Israel. Are we free anymore?" he wrote on X.

"This is oppression of western citizens by our own governments on behalf of a different country," he posted.

Piker added in his post: "the uk has revoked my visa as well. all at the behest of israel. the west is betraying 'liberal values' for a genocidal fascist foreign government. soon we will all become israel."