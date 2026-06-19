Will Keir Starmer face UK leadership challenge after Andy Burnham election victory?

London, UK - Veteran UK Labour politician Andy Burnham emphatically won a crunch by-election on Friday, securing a parliamentary seat and clearing the way for a widely expected leadership challenge against beleaguered Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Newly elected MP Andy Burnham of Britain's Labour Party reacts following his victory in the Makerfield by-election, in Wigan, UK, on June 19, 2026. © REUTERS

Burnham, a former government minister who has been Greater Manchester mayor since 2017, ensured his return to parliament by easily beating the hard-right Reform UK party's candidate in the Makerfield constituency in northwest England.

The 56-year-old longtime figure in center-left Labour wants to replace Starmer as party leader and prime minister, and needed to win the high-stakes vote to be in a position to trigger such a contest.

If Starmer does leave office this year, then Britain will get its seventh prime minister in 10 years.

"I do say to my own party, this is a final chance to change," Burnham said in his acceptance speech after securing nearly 55% of the vote, beating Reform's Robert Kenyon by more than 9,000 ballots. Turnout was a historically high 59%.

"We must get it right," he added, saying his victory could be a "turning point" for the country.

Starmer congratulated Burnham on X, saying voters "chose Labour's campaign of hope and optimism over division and hate."

The prime minister was expected to speak to media during a public appearance in London Friday morning.

In office since July 2024, Starmer has been clinging to power since Labour suffered a drubbing in polls in England, Scotland, and Wales last month.