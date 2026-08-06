US and allies call for extraordinary OAS meeting on Nicaragua amid elections controversy

Washington DC - The US and its allies on Wednesday urged the Organization of American States (OAS) to convene a meeting to consider possible measures against Nicaragua , whose government seeks to exclude the opposition from elections.

President Daniel Ortega waves during an event in Managua to commemorate the 47th anniversary of the Nicaraguan Revolution on July 19, 2026. © CESAR PEREZ / EL 19 DIGITAL / AFP

Michael Kozak, a senior US State Department official who oversees Latin America, called for an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers to take place before September, when Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega plans to finalize the constitutional reform banning opposition groups from standing in elections.

"Ministers should examine the full range of lawful, diplomatic, institutional, economic, and collective security options available," Kozak said in his address to the body, while adding that the text "does not authorize the use of armed force."

"The issue is not whether the dictators have heard us. The issue is whether they believe our words will ever be followed by our actions," added the US official.

The proposal, made at a gathering of OAS ambassadors, was supported by a large majority, though Mexico and Brazil expressed reservations.

Nicaragua withdrew from the OAS in November 2023.