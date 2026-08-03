US and Japan support yen with first joint intervention since 2011

Tokyo, Japan - Japan and the US said Monday they were ready to act again following their first joint action in 28 years to boost the yen, after the beleaguered currency hit a four-decade low.

Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi (l.) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (r.) during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on March 19, 2026. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The yen has been weakening because of the gap between Japanese and US interest rates – fueling the yen "carry trade" by investors – as well as concerns about Japan's colossal debts under new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The scale of Friday's joint operation was not known, but it was the first since 2011 when the US and Japan – and other G7 members – sold yen to stop it rising after a huge earthquake.

The last time Washington and Tokyo bought yen was 1998, Japan's finance minister said.

President Donald Trump confirmed the concerted action aboard Air Force One on Sunday Washington time, calling it a "signal of friendship" with Japan and "good for the world economy."

"And we're always there for Japan. Japan's been very good to us, with the exception, of course, of Pearl Harbor," Trump added, referring to the Japanese attacks on the Pacific US naval base in World War II.

"We will not hesitate to participate in further joint intervention," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, adding that the US officials "strongly support Japan's decisive market and monetary steps to correct the substantial undervaluation of the yen."

"The Takaichi government is moving into an exciting new phase of Abenomics, as nearly 15 years of powerful stimulus have created durable, robust underlying economic dynamics," Bessent added.

This referred to the combination of aggressive monetary easing, fiscal stimulus, and structural reforms under assassinated former premier Shinzo Abe, a figure greatly admired by Japan's first woman leader Takaichi.

The intervention came after the yen hit 163.99 per dollar last month, its weakest level since 1986. On Friday, it soared to 157.40, the strongest since early May, and on Monday briefly touched 155.23, prompting speculation of another intervention.

"This joint action... countered excessive volatility and disorderly movements in the Japanese yen in recent months," Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said. She added that Tokyo had "received very high praise for robustly revitalizing and boosting the economy."

"This is the first time since 1998 that Japan and the US conducted coordinated intervention to buy the yen, so naturally, both countries made their own assessments and decided that such intervention was necessary, which is why they acted in concert," Satayama said.