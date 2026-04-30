US and Venezuela flights to resume out of Miami in new sign of thaw

Miami, Florida - The first direct flight between the US and Venezuela in seven years was set to take off Thursday, a new sign of a thaw after Washington deposed leftist President Nicolas Maduro.

An American Airlines plane lands at the Miami International Airport in Florida. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The American Airlines flight is scheduled to take off at 10:16 AM from Miami en route to Caracas, where the US has resumed diplomatic relations after years of tension.

To mark the occasion, representatives of the US government, the City of Miami, and the Venezuelan ambassador to Washington, Felix Plasencia, will greet passengers before the flight departs Gate D55.

Media are expected to assemble when the flight lands more than three hours later at Simon Bolivar Airport, better known as Maiquetia.

The inaugural flights will feature a special Venezuelan menu including corn pancakes known as cachapas and a Venezuelan-style chicken salad with mayonnaise, according to the airline.

Some 1.2 million Venezuelans live in the US, and the thaw is expected to increase the American business presence in the South American nation, which has the world's largest proven gas reserves.

But President Donald Trump has also been moving aggressively to remove Venezuelans from the US, terminating a program that shielded migrants from deportation.

US forces on January 3 carried out a deadly raid in Caracas, kidnapping Maduro and flying him and his wife to New York to face charges of drug trafficking, which they deny.

Maduro was replaced by his vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, who has largely cooperated with the US.

Trump has voiced satisfaction with her policies toward US companies and has tried to enforce compliance by threatening violence. Venezuela has moved to open the oil and mining sectors to the private sector.

Trump in turn has started an easing of sanctions on Venezuela, with measures imposed personally on Rodriguez dropped.