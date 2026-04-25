US gives Venezuela green light to pay for Maduro's legal defense

New York, New York - The US will allow Venezuela to pay for Nicolás Maduro's legal defense, a court filing showed, lifting a roadblock on the ousted leader's trial on drug and other charges in New York.

Venezuela can now pay for ousted leader Nicolás Maduro's legal defense as he faces charges in New York. © Collage: JANE ROSENBERG / AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

US Treasury sanctions on Venezuela had previously blocked Venezuela – now ruled by Maduro's deputy – from sending funds to pay for attorneys to represent the leftist strongman and his wife.

Both were snatched by US forces in an overnight raid in early January and flown to New York to face federal criminal charges.

The Maduros' defense had sought to have their cases dismissed on grounds that blocking the funding violated the US Constitution's right to counsel of one's choice.

A court filing on Friday by the US prosecutor in New York said the Treasury's "Office of Foreign Assets Control has issued amended licenses to counsel for defendants" that authorize them to "receive payments from the Government of Venezuela."

The funds must have been made available after March 5, 2026, and cannot come from Venezuela's US-regulated oil sales.

Since removing Maduro in early January, the US has effectively controlled the export of Venezuelan oil, with the funds going into special accounts overseen by Washington.

According to the Friday filing, the defense acknowledges the sanctions waiver and is lifting its motion to dismiss the charges, for now.