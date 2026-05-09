US military kills two people in latest eastern Pacific boat strike as one survives

The US military said on Friday it had struck another boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean , killing two people and leaving one survivor.

This screen grab from a video posted on the X account of US Southern Command shows a vessel that was struck by American forces on May 8, 2026. © US SOUTHERN COMMAND / AFP

The latest strike – which follows dozens of similar attacks in recent months – bring the US campaign's death toll to at least 192, according to an AFP tally.

US Southern Command said one person survived the strike, without specifying their condition, adding that the US Coast Guard had been notified to launch a search and rescue mission.

As with many previous attacks, SOUTHCOM said on X that the boat hit was "operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations" and that "intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes."

Black-and-white video accompanying the post shows a small boat moving through the water before it is hit with a projectile, followed by a large explosion.

President Donald Trump's administration began targeting alleged smuggling boats in early September, insisting it is effectively at war with what it calls "narco-terrorists" operating out of Latin America.

But his administration has not provided evidence that the vessels it has been striking are involved in drug trafficking.

Legal experts and rights groups suggest the strikes could amount to extrajudicial killings because they have apparently targeted civilians who do not pose an immediate threat to the US.

Friday's attack is at least the tenth in a month.

The deadly strikes have marked a stark shift in the US approach to drug trafficking, which has historically focused on interdicting vessels and seizing the material.