US military kills two people in lethal boat strike in eastern Pacific

US military officials said two men were killed in a lethal strike on a boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Wednesday.

A screenshot from a video shared to X by US Southern Command on June 3, 2026, shows a boat in the Eastern Pacific engulfed by a large explosion after it is struck by American forces. © Screenshot/X/@Southcom

"Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action," which targeted "narco-trafficing operations," US Southern Command wrote in an X post.

Footage accompanying the post showed a boat zipping over dark waters, with part of the vessel obscured by a blurry box before the strike. Then, a large explosion is seen, followed by flaming boat wreckage floating in the water.

The latest strike follows dozens of similar attacks in the US military's operation "Southern Spear," which has killed at least 203 people at sea since September, according to an AFP tally.

President Donald Trump insists the US is effectively at war with drug cartels that are operating out of Latin America, but his administration has not provided evidence that the vessels it has been striking are involved in drug trafficking.