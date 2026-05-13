US pressures Cuba to cooperate with $100 million aid offer

Washington DC - The US on Wednesday renewed an offer of $100 million in aid for Cuba , pressuring its longtime nemesis to cooperate as it weathers an economic crisis and US sanctions.

Cuba has been suffering under a US oil blockade and economic sanctions. © ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking last week in Rome, said that Cuba had rejected an offer of $100 million in assistance, an assertion denied by the communist government in Havana.

The State Department on Wednesday publicly renewed the proposal, which comes after the US piled new sanctions against key parts of Cuba's state-controlled economy.

"The regime refuses to allow the United States to provide this assistance to the Cuban people, who are in desperate need of assistance due to the failures of Cuba's corrupt regime," the State Department said.

"The decision rests with the Cuban regime to accept our offer of assistance or deny critical [life]-saving aid and ultimately be accountable to the Cuban people for standing in the way of critical assistance," it said.

It said that the support would include direct humanitarian assistance from the US and funding for "fast and free" internet access – which presumably would benefit dissidents in the one-party state that restricts media.

The US, the statement said, was working to promote "meaningful reforms" in Cuba.

President Donald Trump's administration already provided $6 million in humanitarian aid to Cuba but channeled it through the charity of the Catholic Church, which has long played a go-between role for the two countries.