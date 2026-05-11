Venezuela's interim president pushes back at Trump's 51st state suggestion

The Hague, Netherlands - Venezuela has "never" contemplated becoming the 51st US state, as suggested by US President Donald Trump following the capture of deposed leader Nicolas Maduro, the country's acting president said on Monday.

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez said the country has "never" considered joining the US as the 51st state. © JUAN BARRETO / AFP

"That would never have been considered, because if there is one thing we Venezuelan men and women have, it is that we love our independence process, we love our heroes and heroines of independence," Delcy Rodriguez told reporters as she left a hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Since the US captured Maduro on January 3, Trump has boasted of controlling the oil-rich Caribbean country, and reportedly told Fox News on Monday that he was "seriously" considering making Venezuela the 51st state.

In a post on his Truth Social network in March, the US leader wrote: "Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?"

Asked about the prospect of US statehood, Rodriguez insisted her government was working with "a diplomatic cooperation agenda" with the US.

Since taking over from longtime strongman Maduro, Rodriguez has overseen a thawing of relations with Washington while under heavy pressure to meet Trump's demands for access to the country's vast fossil fuel reserves.

Trump has repeatedly praised Rodriguez, who has passed reforms opening Venezuela's mining and oil sectors to foreign companies, notably from the US.