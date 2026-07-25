Volker Turk's term as UN human rights chief extended despite US and Israeli opposition

New York, New York - The United Nations General Assembly voted Friday to renew Volker Turk's mandate as high commissioner for human rights for four years despite strong opposition from the US, Russia, and Israel.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (l.) and High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk (r.) are pictured during the opening of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 23, 2026. © FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

By a vote of 144 in favor, 10 against, and 13 abstentions, the assembly approved the renewal, beginning October 12, 2026, as proposed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

An alternative proposal from Russia to extend the mandate by only a few months, until December 31, 2026, was overwhelmingly rejected, as was the US request to postpone the vote.

Ambassador Jeff Bartos, US representative for UN management and reform, criticized the four-year renewal on both procedural and substantive grounds, accusing Guterres of having rushed the process.

"Make no mistake: If this assembly tolerates procedural overreach, backroom deals, and the misuse of UN posts, there will be consequences. The United States will immediately reassess our engagement, participation, and funding," he warned just before the vote, accusing Guterres of having rushed the timetable "to hand his long-term friend a four-year executive payout."

French Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont, however, described Turk as "a voice of conscience" who had demonstrated "rigor and impartiality" during his first term.

Turk, an Austrian jurist, has served as high commissioner since October 2022. He has emphasized the universality of human rights and the need to apply international law equally.

During his tenure he has been outspoken on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Israel's siege of Gaza, Afghanistan, Sudan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Nicaragua.

But he's also been criticized for not taking more decisive positions on Cuba, the plight of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, China, and for not directly using the word "genocide" in reference to Gaza, unlike several UN experts and rapporteurs.