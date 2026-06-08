World is facing increased nuclear risk as countries take arms out of storage, researchers warn

Stockholm, Sweden - Researchers warned on Monday that nuclear-armed states were taking their arms out of storage and putting them on delivery systems, as the weapons of mass destruction are playing an increased role in global politics .

A military aide carries the "nuclear football," which contains launch codes for nuclear weapons as he boards Marine One to join President Donald Trump on October 10, 2025. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said the world's nuclear powers had an estimated total of 12,187 warheads, with about 9,745 of them in stockpiles for potential use.

That was a marginal decrease compared to the year before, as since the end of the Cold War old warheads have generally been dismantled more quickly than new ones have been deployed, resulting in a decrease in the overall number.

"The more worrying news is that even though we have lower numbers of nuclear weapons, the level of nuclear dangers and nuclear risks are rising," SIPRI director Karim Haggag told AFP.

SIPRI also predicts that the trend of declining nuclear arms stockpiles is likely to be reversed in the coming years "as the pace of dismantlement is slowing, while the deployment of new nuclear weapons is accelerating," it said in a statement.

Haggag also listed several worrying signs, such as a breakdown in strategic arms controls such as international agreements and competition between great powers with nuclear arms.

Another worrying trend is one "whereby states that have nuclear weapons are taking them out of storage and deploying them on nuclear-capable delivery systems. And so we see more deployed nuclear weapons," Haggag said.

The US and Russia together hold around 83% of the world's stockpile of nuclear arms, with more than 5,000 warheads each.

Both countries have programs to modernize their arsenals but both have also run into challenges.

The US' nuclear modernization program is progressing but has faced "planning and funding challenges that are likely to further delay and significantly increase the cost of the program," SIPRI said.

Russia's program has also struggled with failed tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) while economic sanctions and competing demands linked to the war in Ukraine also seem to have had an effect.