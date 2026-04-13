A-list stars sign letter sounding the alarm over Paramount-Warner Bros. deal

Los Angeles, California - An open letter signed by hundreds of Hollywood heavyweights was published Monday opposing a deal that would see the historic Warner Bros. studio swallowed by rival Paramount.

(From l. to r.) Hundreds of Hollywood stars, including Jane Fonda, Joaquin Phoenix, and Bryan Cranston, signed an open letter opposing the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger. © Collage: Jean Baptiste Lacroix & Valerie Macon / AFP

Actors including Jane Fonda, Joaquin Phoenix, and Bryan Cranston, as well as directors JJ Abrams and Denis Villeneuve, are among more than 1,000 people who have added their names to the protest opposing the mega-merger between two of Hollywood's storied studios.

"This transaction would further consolidate an already concentrated media landscape, reducing competition at a moment when our industries – and the audiences we serve – can least afford it," the petition said.

"The result will be fewer opportunities for creators, fewer jobs across the production ecosystem, higher costs, and less choice for audiences in the United States and around the world."

Paramount Skydance, which is run by David Ellison, in February said it was planning a $111 billion takeover of Warner Bros., home to mega-grossing franchises including Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, and Game of Thrones.

The bid topped one from industry upstart Netflix, which had been seen as the least worst of the two options by Hollywood insiders.

People across Tinseltown fear that the consolidation of two studios will inevitably lead to cuts, especially as the enormous price tag is reportedly set to be financed, meaning the new owners will have to make savings.

Cuts will affect not only the creatives who power America's movie industry but will also crimp employment for tens of thousands of people who work below the line – the make-up artists, set designers, limo operators, food truck owners, and florists around Los Angeles.