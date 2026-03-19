Afroman scores victory against Ohio cops in wild free speech case: "Turn my bad times into a good time"

Winchester, Ohio - Hip-hop legend Afroman recently came out victorious in a years-long legal battle for his First Amendment rights.

Rapper Afroman has won a defamation lawsuit over music videos he made that poked fun at Ohio deputies who raided and trashed his home. © Collage: Tommaso Boddi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, an Adams County, Ohio jury ruled on Wednesday that the rapper – whose real name is Joseph Foreman – did not defame or invade the privacy of seven sheriff's deputies by making viral music videos out of footage from a raid of his home.

In a clip of a recent deposition, Afroman – clad in an American flag suit – argued he was simply exercising his rights.

"After they run around my house with guns and kick down my door," Afroman said, "I got the right to kick a can in my backyard, use my freedom of speech, turn my bad times into a good time."

Footage from the rapper's home surveillance cameras dated August 2022 shows a squad of deputies from the Adams County Sheriff's Office kicking in his door while he wasn't home, trashing the place, and appearing to steal his cash.

The officers had a warrant regarding drug trafficking and kidnapping, but found nothing to justify charges.

Afroman then took to the internet, creating music videos using the footage and making wild songs mocking the individual officers, which led to them suing the artist.