WNBA star Angel Reese is shaking up the sports world with this shocking career move!

Miami, Florida - WNBA star Angel Reese is joining the Atlanta Dream from the Chicago Sky in a blockbuster move ahead of the new season, the clubs confirmed on Monday.

Angel Reese #5 (r) of the Rose dribbles the ball against Kiki Iriafe #44 of the Phantom during the fourth quarter of the Unrivaled 2026 game at Sephora Arena on February 27, 2026 in Medley, Florida. © LEONARDO FERNANDEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Reese, one of a new generation of WNBA talents whose rivalry with Indiana star Caitlin Clark has helped drive surging interest in the league, heads to Atlanta in a deal that will send multiple draft picks in the opposite direction.

Chicago will receive Atlanta's first-round picks in 2027 and 2028 and will also receive the right to swap second-round picks with Chicago in 2028.

"Angel is a dynamic talent and a perfect fit for what we are building in Atlanta," Dream general manager Dan Padover said in a statement.

"She has already proven herself as one of the most impactful players in the league, and her competitiveness, production and drive to win align seamlessly with our vision."