Aquaman star Jason Momoa forced to flee Hawaii home after floods

Oahu, Hawaii - H eavy rainfall in Hawaii has forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes in Hawaii, including Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

Flash flooding in Hawaii has forced superstar Jason Momoa and many others to evacuate their homes. © Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Momoa revealed in an Instagram post that he had to leave his house on the North Shore of the Island of Oahu on Sunday due to flooding.

"We're safe for now, but there's a lot of people who weren't, so we;re sending all our love," the 46-year-old said.

Momoa described the situation on the North Shore as "pretty gnarly."

Officials have called this the worst flooding in over 20 years, and over 100,000 people are without power.

The actor shared an Instagram video showing the effect of the heavy rains, with entire streets destroyed and trees uprooted.

Momoa and his girlfriend, Adria Arjona, are trying to support the Hawaiian community during the tragic flooding by collaborating with a local restaurant chain, Zippy’s, which will distribute food to those displaced by the floods.