Billie Eilish's stalker killed in horror New York accident

Westbury, New York - A man who was once arrested for stalking pop singer Billie Eilish was recently hit and killed by a train.

The stalker of Billie Eilish was hit and killed by a train. © Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

According to local authorities, Prenell Rousseau died in Westbury, New York, at around 5:38 AM on Wednesday.

According to the New York Post, the man was jogging "on or near" Long Island Railroad tracks at the time, and police believe it was an accident.

Six years ago, Rousseau appeared several times in front of the 24-year-old singer's house in Los Angeles.

Shortly afterwards, Eilish and her family obtained a restraining order against him, stating that Rousseau had shown "erratic behavior" when he showed up at her home a total of seven times in two days.

The first time, he rang the doorbell and asked her father on the speakerphone if the singer lived there.

Even after the man told him he was at the wrong house, Rousseau would not let up.