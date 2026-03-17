Britney Spears' former friend worries pop star is going "off the rails"
Los Angeles, California - A former confidante of Britney Spears has broken her silence, revealing that outside of the spotlight, the pop star has been struggling for a long time.
Julianne Kaye toured the world with Britney in the early 2000s and was one of the 44-year-old's closest confidants as her makeup artist.
In an interview with the Mirror, the stylist recalled their time together on tour with mixed feelings, as life in the limelight had always been a "constant struggle" for the If U Seek Amy singer.
Britney became famous virtually overnight and quickly felt trapped in her new life as a global star.
"When I met her, everything was exciting, but as it got more serious and demanding, the management would always make her work more than she wanted to," Julianne said.
While Britney had been "fun," full of energy, and "super down-to-earth" at the beginning of her career, she became increasingly unable to cope with her meteoric rise, according to Julianne.
The pop princess became "pretty depressed" as a result, cried a lot, and only had one wish: "I want to be normal."
Former makeup artist is worried about Britney Spears
Britney's descent into controversy worries her former friend, who admitted that it's "painful" to watch the singer struggle from afar.
Britney was recently arrested in California for a DUI, and her often bizarre social media posts also regularly raise concern among her fans.
"If you look at her Instagram in general, she does seem off the rails," Julianne said. "It's scary."
Julianne and Britney are no longer in contact, although the stylist would be willing to change this at any time if the opportunity arose.
"It doesn't seem like she has any friends or a good group of people having her back," Julianne admitted.
Cover photo: picture alliance / Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP | Jordan Strauss