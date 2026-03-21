Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon has died

Actor Nicholas Brendon, known for his role in the hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died, his family announced Friday. He was 54.

Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander Harris in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has passed away at the age of 54. © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World

Brendon died in his sleep of natural causes, the family said in a statement posted to social media. They did not say when or where he died.

"Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art," the family said in the post.

"Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was."

Brendon played Xander Harris in Buffy the Vampire Slayer over seven seasons between 1997 and 2003.

The show was centered around Buffy, a teenage girl who battles vampires and other monsters while navigating life in high school.

Brendon's character was a close friend of Buffy.