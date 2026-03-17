Cardi B launches new hair product line inspired by her own beauty journey!

New York, New York - Cardi B is breaking into the beauty world with a new hair product line called Grow-Good. The rapper says her own complicated hair growth journey inspired the products.

Cardi B has launched a new haircare line called Grow-Good. © Anna Webber / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Ready for my hair care line… Let's GROW GOOD together! omggggg my dreams are coming true guyssss!!" Cardi gushed on Instagram Monday night, announcing her new hair care line meant to help grow long hair.

"I made Grow-Good because I really put the work in on my hair," the 33-year-old told WWD magazine in an interview promoting the line.

Cardi created Grow-Good in partnership with the Revolve group.

The WAP artist revealed that her complex relationship with her hair and motherhood inspired her venture.

"I was doing my own masks in my kitchen, using what I already knew from my family's recipes and what I learned from my own research," Cardi explained.

"I really took my time to get my hair looking healthy again after years of damage. And guess what? It worked. Now I wanna share my hair journey with everybody."

When Cardi was a young woman in the Bronx, she did some damage to her locks. She burnt it with bleach and revealed to WWD that her first chemical straightening was at just seven years old.

As a kid, the Am I The Drama? rapper wanted long "Disney princess" hair like her cousins. "So I'm not even gonna lie, when I was younger, I really used to hate my hair," Cardi said.