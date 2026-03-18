Chris Pratt reveals his surprising parenting rule for younger kids

Los Angeles, California - Chris Pratt has revealed why he and Katherine Schwarzenegger haven't let their kids watch movies !

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger (r.) are keeping it old school when it comes to raising their three kids. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@prattprattpratt

During his interview with Today, the 46-year-old dished on The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

After being asked if his kids think he's "cool" for starring in the movie, Chris replied, "My five-year-old, my three-year-old, and my one-year-old have never seen movies."

He continued, "Katherine is very old-fashioned about screens and technology and all that, so we're still waiting."

The Marvel alum added that his son, Jack (13), whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, has seen the first Super Mario film.

"He thinks it's pretty cool," Chris continued, saying that he is looking forward to when his younger children realize how "cool" their father is.

"They haven't realized it yet, but one day they will," he shared.

The Tomorrow War star married the 36-year-old Kennedy family member in 2019 and shares daughters Eloise and Lyla, plus son Ford, together.