Chuck Norris' daughter Danilee pens touching farewell to her late dad: "I love you forever"

Hawaii - After Chuck Norris' family confirmed the sad news of his death on Friday, the action star 's daughter, Danilee, has shared an emotional farewell to her father.

Danilee Norris honored her late father, Chuck, after his passing on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@d.ani.lee

"I don't think grief is a good enough word to describe the emotions my family and I are going through right now," the 24-year-old wrote in her post.

"Losing a parent is something that you are never prepared for.

But before she takes some much-needed time for herself and her family, she wanted to say a few words to her father and pay tribute to him as the great man he was.

Danilee posted a series of pictures showing her with the actor – it's a journey through the years, from toddlerhood to adulthood, but in all the shots, the pair are lovingly embracing.

She underlines the snapshots with her touching words: "The moment I was born and as soon as he took me in his arms, I've been his little girl. That was something I would always acknowledge even when I was too big to be cradled properly."

Even though the former action hero always seemed tough, his heart was full of love.

"I could not have asked the Lord for a more amazing father," Danilee continued. "I thank You, Lord, for blessing me with a father who took every opportunity to show me that he wanted to give us a good life."