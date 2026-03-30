Comedian and actor Alex Duong dies after tragic health battle

Los Angeles, California - The comedy world is mourning the death of Alex Duong, who died on Saturday at the age of 42 following complications from cancer.

Alex Duong was only 42 years old. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The sad news was shared on a GoFundMe page set up in the comedian's honor.

Duong had been suffering from alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and particularly aggressive form of soft tissue cancer, since early 2025.

Shortly before his death, he was admitted to the hospital following a septic shock, where he passed away the following day in the presence of close family and friends, Page Six reports.

According to the press release, the last stage of his life was pain-free, and he was able to say goodbye to his family.

The comedian is survived by his wife, Christina, and their five-year-old daughter, Everest.

The disease was discovered after Duong complained of pain behind his left eye and subsequently lost sight in the eye.

During his illness, the entertainer received widespread support from the comedy scene in Los Angeles, with colleagues organizing a benefit show to support him.

Duong was born in Dallas, Texas, as the youngest of six children to Vietnamese-Chinese parents. He later moved to Los Angeles to gain a foothold in the entertainment industry, where he established himself as a permanent fixture and worked at the renowned Comedy Store, among others.