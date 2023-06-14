Doja Cat has some brand-new music cooking and fans are excited!

Los Angeles, California- Doja Cat took to social media Tuesday to share that she's dropping some new music Friday, to the excitement of the star 's fans.

Doja Cat has a brand-new single on the way, coming on Friday, June 16. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/DojaCat & Andrea RENAULT / AFP

Doja posted a pic of an upside down blood-spattered drawing that looks like the letter A turned upside down, along with the caption: "6.16.2023."

The Boss B**** artist is dropping a new single called Attention this Friday, and fans can pre-order the track through a link in her bios.

Since May 24, Doja has been writing cryptic messages on social media, beginning with a tweet that read "scarlet was here," complete with emoji blood drop. Then came another one, also containing a blood drop, and the words "scarlet's watching" .

They both seemed to refer to Nathaniel Hawthorn's classic novel, The Scarlett Letter.

Then on June 11 another mysterious tweet said "let myself heal, scar finally sealed," signed by the usual blood emoji. On Instagram, she shared an odd video and whispers, "Scarlet, it's okay."

On the same day, the rapper started a countdown from the number six.