Doja Cat trades accusations with estranged dad in escalating public feud

Pretoria, South Africa- Rapper Doja Cat's estranged father called the artist "brainwashed" after Doja Cat trolled him for not coming to her show in South Africa.

Doja Cat is spilling the tea on her tense relationship with her estranged father, Dumisani Dlamini. © Collage: screenshot/TikTok/Dojacat & Screenshot/Instagram/Doja Cat

It's no secret that Doja Cat and her dad, the South African actor Dumisani Dlamini, have a tense relationship.

And with the singer performing as the headliner of Move Africa Tour, these problems were always going to come to a head.

Now, Doja's been spilling the tea in a recent series of TikToks titled The Deadbeat Chronicles.

Friday, the singer revealed that she had offered her dad tickets to her show, but claimed that Dlamini was "too busy" to attend. In response, Doja sent him a link to a gay porn website instead of the ticketing site as a prank.

It's fair to say the 62-year-old wasn't amused and took to Instagram with a now-deleted Instagram post to hit back, per hot97.