Gigi Hadid breaks silence about Epstein files: "Made me sick to my stomach"

New Hope, Pennsylvania - Gigi Hadid has spoken out for the first time after her name appeared in emails released amid the ongoing scandal surrounding the late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Gigi Hadid has spoken out for the first time after she was mentioned by name in the Epstein files. © Rajanish Kakade/AP

In a now-deleted Instagram comment, Hadid (30) responded to a fan who had asked her about the Epstein files.

According to Page Six, the model wrote: "Made me sick to my stomach."

"Horrible to read someone you’ve never met speak about you that way. Especially in this context."

Emphasizing that she had never met the "monster," Hadid assumed her name appeared in the files because Epstein "tried to take responsibility of peoples careers in order to manipulate his victims."

"I didn't comment bc I don't want to take away from the stories of real victims of his; but your comment made me realize maybe its not clear – and it's important to let you know," Hadid explained.