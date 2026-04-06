Gigi Hadid breaks silence about Epstein files: "Made me sick to my stomach"
New Hope, Pennsylvania - Gigi Hadid has spoken out for the first time after her name appeared in emails released amid the ongoing scandal surrounding the late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.
In a now-deleted Instagram comment, Hadid (30) responded to a fan who had asked her about the Epstein files.
According to Page Six, the model wrote: "Made me sick to my stomach."
"Horrible to read someone you’ve never met speak about you that way. Especially in this context."
Emphasizing that she had never met the "monster," Hadid assumed her name appeared in the files because Epstein "tried to take responsibility of peoples careers in order to manipulate his victims."
"I didn't comment bc I don't want to take away from the stories of real victims of his; but your comment made me realize maybe its not clear – and it's important to let you know," Hadid explained.
Gigi Hadid's sister was also named in the Epstein files
After the US Department of Justice released the so-called Epstein files, the names of Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid (29) appeared in a December 2015 email exchange between the late financier and a person whose name was redacted.
"How did the Hadid sisters became models and make so much money?! I don't understand," the unknown person wrote to Epstein, speculating that their father had paid the agency for a modeling contract.
"I grew up privileged, yes," Hadid acknowledged in her now-deleted post. "But my parents protected me and taught me the value of hard work, the same hard work that got them to this country and gave them careers."
"To be named in those files, I think I was 20-21 at the time he would have written that email – is disturbing, and I want to state unequivocally that I have never had any affiliation with that disgusting human being."
Epstein died in prison in 2019 after being charged with sexual trafficking of minors. He had previously been convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution back in 2008.
Cover photo: Collage: Rajanish Kakade/AP, ---/AP/dpa