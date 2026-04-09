Has actor Michael J. Fox died after long battle with Parkinson's disease?

Los Angeles, California - CNN caused confusion about Michael J. Fox's condition and had everyone worried that the star had died. According to his reps, the actor is doing just fine.

Actor Michael J. Fox (64) is doing fine after a confusing article had fans worried. © ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, CNN posted an article and video titled "Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox."

This understandably had fans worried. Many took it to mean that the iconic actor, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, had passed away.

The 64-year-old's management immediately stepped in and told TMZ that the actor was alive. "Michael is doing great. He was at PaleyFest yesterday. He was on stage and was giving interviews."

On Tuesday, Fox made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles at the event for the third season of the Apple TV series "Shrinking." Fox appears as a guest star.

CNN addressed the confusion and told Just Jared that the publication was a mistake: "The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family."