OnlyFans models clap back as Florida Republican proposes "sin tax" on their earnings

Miamia, Florida - A Florida gubernatorial candidate is aggressively calling for OnlyFans to be "taxed into oblivion," but the platform's models aren't standing for it.

OnlyFans model Sophie Rain was among those who fired back at the Florida gubernatorial candidate who suggested a "sin tax" on their earnings. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @sophieraiin

In a recent interview with CNN, model Sophie Rain was asked about hard-lined conservative James Fishback's proposal to enforce a 50% "sin tax" on OnlyFans creators if he wins.

Rain – one of the platform's biggest models who claimed to have just reached $100 million in earnings – described it as "the dumbest idea I've ever heard."

"Who gets to define sin?" Rain argued, pointing out that she has paid "millions of dollars in taxes" to the state. "Florida has over 500 strip clubs - they’re okay with that?

"This platform has given me and so many other women financial independence when traditional jobs weren't enough."

Anya Lacey, another popular model, predicted that if Fishback gets his way, it will lead to serious consequences.

"This isn't about morality – it's about controlling women's bodies and autonomy," Lacey said.

CNN also interviewed Fishback, who defended his proposal as about keeping Florida women from feeling as if "the only way they can make a living is by selling nude images and video on the internet to complete strangers."