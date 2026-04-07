Kanye West's London festival appearance is off as UK government steps in amid calls for ban

London, UK - The UK government has blocked Kanye West from traveling to the country for an appearance a London music festival.

Kanye West was denied a travel authorization to the UK, where he was set to play at a music festival this summer. © HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

The rapper made an application to travel to the country on Monday via an Electronic Travel Authorisation, but the Home Office stopped him on the grounds that his presence in the UK would "not be conducive to the public good," the Press Association understands.

Ye's planned headline performances at Wireless this summer has provoked criticism calls for him to be banned because of his virulent antisemitism, which he displayed by releasing a song called "Heil Hitler" and advertising a swastika T-shirt for sale on his website.

The disgraced musician offered to meet the British Jewish community before his show.

He said in a statement before the government’s decision: "I've been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly."

"My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music."

"I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen."

"I know words aren't enough – I'll have to show change through my actions."

"If you're open, I'm here."