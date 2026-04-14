Katy Perry responds to shocking sexual assault allegations from Ruby Rose

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Katy Perry has denied allegations that she sexually assaulted actor Ruby Rose 20 years ago, with Perry's reps calling the accusations "dangerous, reckless lies."

Orange is the New Black star Ruby Rose shared shocking allegations on social media this week. © Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/dpa

Rose, best known for her role in Orange Is the New Black, publicly accused Katy Perry of sexual assault via Threads on Monday.

The 40-year-old star claimed the incident occurred in a club in Melbourne, Australia, when Rose was in her early 20s.

She first accused Perry while commenting on a Complex Music post that mentioned the 41-year-old singer.

"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s**t what she thinks?" Rose wrote.

In a subsequent post, Rose wrote that it took almost two decades before she could talk about the incident.

"Athough I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes," she added.