Katy Perry responds to shocking sexual assault allegations from Ruby Rose
Los Angeles, California - Pop star Katy Perry has denied allegations that she sexually assaulted actor Ruby Rose 20 years ago, with Perry's reps calling the accusations "dangerous, reckless lies."
Rose, best known for her role in Orange Is the New Black, publicly accused Katy Perry of sexual assault via Threads on Monday.
The 40-year-old star claimed the incident occurred in a club in Melbourne, Australia, when Rose was in her early 20s.
She first accused Perry while commenting on a Complex Music post that mentioned the 41-year-old singer.
"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s**t what she thinks?" Rose wrote.
In a subsequent post, Rose wrote that it took almost two decades before she could talk about the incident.
"Athough I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes," she added.
Katy Perry denies Ruby Rose's allegations
Rose described the assault in a comment that has since been deleted from Threads.
"She didn't kiss me," she said, per Variety. "She saw me 'resting' on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."
The Australia native then claimed she turned the incident into a "funny little drunk story" because she didn't know how to deal with it.
According to Rose, the singer then helped her get her US visa, which is why the actor kept the matter a secret.
"But I DID tell yall she wasn't a good person," Rose added.
"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies," the Firework artist's spokesperson told Page Six.
"Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named," the rep added.
Cover photo: Collage: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/dpa / Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa