Katy Perry shares new peek at Justin Trudeau romance in adorable photo dump
Los Angeles, California - A few days ago, singer Katy Perry surprised her fans on Instagram with a particularly private series of photos – with a special focus on her new boo Justin Trudeau!
After the 41-year-old celebrity took a little break from the red carpet, Katy has now shown how she prefers to spend her time.
Together with the 54-year-old Canadian politician and her daughter, Daisy (5), the California Gurls performer joked around and strolled through a snowy forest.
In some of the pictures, the couple showed themselves embracing.
"You are the treasure you seek," Katy wrote under her latest Instagram post.
But that wasn't all: in a cute meme at the end of the slideshow, she emphasized her longing for her partner.
"patiently waiting for my bf to finish his big boy business stuff so we can call," the text read.
The politician and the singer made their love public around four months ago – since then, the two have clearly been going strong!
Katy is raising Daisy, whom she shares with ex Orlando Bloom, away from the cameras and flashbulbs.
The former couple has been very private when it comes to their daughter – it was only a few years ago that they showed Daisy's face for the first time in almost three years.
Katy Perry also shares some funny pictures
In her Instagram post, the singer photographed the five-year-old as she roamed through the snow in a thick snowsuit.
Alongside all the adventurous excursions, the family was also seen cuddling up in bed with a children's book.
Katy obviously seemed to be enjoying the time off, as the Dark Horse performer also hid some humorous pictures in her post.
For example, in one photo, she sat at her dentist's and took a picture of herself with a mouth opener from below.
Fans couldn't get enough of the photo dump, with one user gushing, "I've never seen you look so happy with someone omg you guys are so cute together."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@katyperry