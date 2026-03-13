Katy Perry shares new peek at Justin Trudeau romance in adorable photo dump

Los Angeles, California - A few days ago, singer Katy Perry surprised her fans on Instagram with a particularly private series of photos – with a special focus on her new boo Justin Trudeau!

On Instagram, singer Katy Perry and politician Justin Trudeau (l.) appeared cuddly and freshly in love. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@katyperry

After the 41-year-old celebrity took a little break from the red carpet, Katy has now shown how she prefers to spend her time.

Together with the 54-year-old Canadian politician and her daughter, Daisy (5), the California Gurls performer joked around and strolled through a snowy forest.

In some of the pictures, the couple showed themselves embracing.

"You are the treasure you seek," Katy wrote under her latest Instagram post.

But that wasn't all: in a cute meme at the end of the slideshow, she emphasized her longing for her partner.

"patiently waiting for my bf to finish his big boy business stuff so we can call," the text read.

The politician and the singer made their love public around four months ago – since then, the two have clearly been going strong!

Katy is raising Daisy, whom she shares with ex Orlando Bloom, away from the cameras and flashbulbs.

The former couple has been very private when it comes to their daughter – it was only a few years ago that they showed Daisy's face for the first time in almost three years.