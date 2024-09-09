Kendall Jenner debuts chic styles at New York Fashion Week and US Open final

New York, New York - Kendall Jenner kicked off New York Fashion Week in true supermodel style!

Kendall Jenner landed in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week with trendy looks. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kendalljenner

The 28-year-old Calvin Klein ambassador has already made her mark in the Big Apple amid fashion's biggest week.

Kenny kicked off NYFW with several head-turning fits, the first being a schoolgirl-inspired ensemble that featured an oversized black leather jacket over a white crop top, plus tailored shorts and a Hermès So Kelly bag.



The Kardashian star continued rocking leather the next day while eating at Cipriani, where Kendall stunned in a fitted green blazer and matching leather miniskirt.

Yet, her latest attire could be a game-changer as the 818 Tequila owner put a pause on fashion week to attend the US Open men's championship on Sunday.

Kendall pulled up to the event, where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were also spotted, in an all-white corduroy set that came with capped sleeves and shoulder pads and a matching, ribbed miniskirt.

