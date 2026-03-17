Kevin Hart freaks out over hilariously bad wax figure of himself: "Who in the f**k is this?"

Kevin Hart went on a hilarious social media rant after seeing his supposed likeness in a wax museum – which looked nothing like him!

By Emelie Herrmann

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood star Kevin Hart went on a hilarious social media rant after seeing his supposed likeness in a wax museum, which looked nothing like him!

Actor Kevin Hart is not at all happy with his wax replica...
Actor Kevin Hart is not at all happy with his wax replica...  © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With his post, the 46-year-old actor directly called out the museum: "WTTTTFFFFF …. What did I do to these people…. This is an attack…."

"Who in the f**k is this??????" Kevin joked.

The video shows the wax figure in question, which clearly missed the mark.

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At least the statue's outfit – featuring black pants, a matching t-shirt, a leather jacket, and a sparkling gold chain – is reminiscent of the comedian's typical look.

However, his face bears no resemblance to Kevin's – neither his facial features nor his broad grin match the original.

However, the Jumanji star ultimately took it with humor: "At this point these museums are just trying to make me cry."

"This s**t has to stop," he added. "I demand a redo damn it!!!!!!!"

While Kevin wasn't a fan of the replica, his fellow actors took the opportunity to poke some fun at him!

"It's PERFECT, Don't change a thing," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson commented.

Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

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