Kevin Hart freaks out over hilariously bad wax figure of himself: "Who in the f**k is this?"

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood star Kevin Hart went on a hilarious social media rant after seeing his supposed likeness in a wax museum, which looked nothing like him!

Actor Kevin Hart is not at all happy with his wax replica... © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With his post, the 46-year-old actor directly called out the museum: "WTTTTFFFFF …. What did I do to these people…. This is an attack…."

"Who in the f**k is this??????" Kevin joked.

The video shows the wax figure in question, which clearly missed the mark.

At least the statue's outfit – featuring black pants, a matching t-shirt, a leather jacket, and a sparkling gold chain – is reminiscent of the comedian's typical look.

However, his face bears no resemblance to Kevin's – neither his facial features nor his broad grin match the original.

However, the Jumanji star ultimately took it with humor: "At this point these museums are just trying to make me cry."



"This s**t has to stop," he added. "I demand a redo damn it!!!!!!!"