Lady Gaga "heartbroken" as she cancels Montreal concert at last minute

Montreal, Canada - Just three hours before her concert, Lady Gaga canceled her performance in Montreal on Monday due to illness.

Lady Gaga announced on Instagram that she had to cancel her planned concert in Montreal on Monday. © Collage: Instagram/Screenshot/ladygaga

On her Instagram Stories, the 40-year-old Grammy winner explained her last-minute cancellation, saying that she's battling an infection.

"I've been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it’s gotten worse," she wrote.

Gaga decided to cancel on her doctor's advice.

"To be honest, I don't think I could give you the quality of performance today that you deserve," she wrote.

The pop star's last-minute cancellation caught many fans by surprise. Gaga apologized, writing, "I know how deeply disappointing this is, and I truly could not feel worse about letting you down."

"I’m so sorry to everyone who made plans to be there and support me. Being in Montreal and performing for you on Thursday and Friday was magical and deeply meaningful. To everyone who was coming tonight, I’m absolutely heartbroken and so sorry," the Poker Face star wrote.