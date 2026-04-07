Lady Gaga "heartbroken" as she cancels Montreal concert at last minute
Montreal, Canada - Just three hours before her concert, Lady Gaga canceled her performance in Montreal on Monday due to illness.
On her Instagram Stories, the 40-year-old Grammy winner explained her last-minute cancellation, saying that she's battling an infection.
"I've been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it’s gotten worse," she wrote.
Gaga decided to cancel on her doctor's advice.
"To be honest, I don't think I could give you the quality of performance today that you deserve," she wrote.
The pop star's last-minute cancellation caught many fans by surprise. Gaga apologized, writing, "I know how deeply disappointing this is, and I truly could not feel worse about letting you down."
"I’m so sorry to everyone who made plans to be there and support me. Being in Montreal and performing for you on Thursday and Friday was magical and deeply meaningful. To everyone who was coming tonight, I’m absolutely heartbroken and so sorry," the Poker Face star wrote.
This isn't Lady Gaga's first cancellation
Lady Gaga is in the middle of her major Mayhem Ball tour.
The tour began in July 2025 and boasts a whopping 86 performances.
Her next scheduled performances are set for Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday and Friday, before the tour concludes in New York City next Monday.
This isn't the first performance Gaga has postponed due to health reasons.
She postponed her concert in Miami in September 2025 because her voice was strained. That cancellation was also last-minute.
It is currently unclear whether there will be an alternative date or refunds for ticket holders in Montreal.
Cover photo: Collage: JOSH EDELSON / AFP, Instagram/Screenshot/ladygaga