LeBron James breaks NBA appearance record as Lakers win thriller

Orlando, Florida - LeBron James broke the NBA record for most regular-season games played on Saturday, taking the court for his 1,612th in the Los Angeles Lakers' last-gasp 105-104 victory against the Orlando Magic.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives to the basket against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at Kia Center on March 21, 2026. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 41-year-old basketball icon's appearance took him one clear of the mark of 1,611 held by Robert Parish since his retirement in 1997.

The four-time NBA champion had equaled Parish's tally on Thursday in stunning fashion, posting a triple-double in the Lakers' win over the Heat in Miami.

It had looked as if James' milestone appearance on Saturday would be tinged with disappointment with Orlando poised to end the Lakers' eight-game winning streak, leading 104-102 with three seconds on the clock.

But a sensational buzzer-beating three-pointer with 0.6sec remaining from Luke Kennard rescued the Lakers to make it nine consecutive victories. The Lakers improved to 46-25 to tighten their grip on third place in the Western Conference.

James finished with 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists.