Leonardo DiCaprio goes Oscars official with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti!

Los Angeles, California - Leonardo DiCaprio made his public debut with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, at the 98th annual Academy Awards!

Leonardo DiCaprio attended the 98th Academy Awards with his supermodel girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 51-year-old didn't take home the trophy for Best Actor on Sunday evening, but he did make some personal history by bringing the 27-year-old model as his date.

Leo donned a black Dior tuxedo with a matching bow tie – plus a bushy new mustache for the yearly ceremony.

Meanwhile, his date stunned in a maroon Alaïa dress, which she kept on for Vanity Fair's afterparty.

The couple sat in the front row during the Oscars and were seen mingling with the other stars present, including Leo's co-star, Teyana Taylor.

The Departed star has been known to keep his relationships private, and the lovebirds, who have been dating since 2023, haven't attended an awards show together till now.

Leo's latest film, One Battle After Another, won Best Picture, while the film's director, Paul Thomas Anderson, scored the Oscar for Best Director.