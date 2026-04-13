Luisa Sonza shares "unique experience" making her Coachella debut

Indio, California - Brazilian singer Luisa Sonza brought her newly released album Brutal Paraiso to Coachella this weekend in a performance she described as "a unique experience."

Luisa Sonza performs on the Gobi stage at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"I don't think I've felt that way, like I was doing something for the first time in a long time," Sonza told AFP in an interview at the Empire Polo Club, where the California music festival is held.

Sonza performed Saturday on the Gobi Stage – which year after year hosts indie and alternative acts – in front of a crowd that danced and sang along in an intimate yet energetic atmosphere.

"Doing a show with the new album was almost like being at the beginning of my career again. It was very special, a dream come true," said the 27-year-old singer, who brought along Argentine reggaeton artist Emilia to perform their collaboration "bunda."

Sonza reflected on Brutal Paraiso, an album she composed to "talk about life and its difficulties and beauties."

"Life is brutal, but it is also a paradise, and it's about going through many different moments," said Sonza, who is from Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil.