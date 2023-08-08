Megan Thee Stallion issues powerful statement as Tory Lanez's sentencing is delayed
Los Angeles, California - In lieu of attending Tory Lanez's sentencing Monday, Megan Thee Stallion sent an emotional statement, saying she hasn't "experienced a single day of peace" since the Canadian rapper shot her.
Tory Lanez's sentencing for the 2020 shooting incident involving Grammy-award-winning rapper began Monday in Los Angeles, California.
Despite the prosecution hinting that Megan would be present for proceedings, she decided not to attend.
Instead, the WAP artists sent an emotional statement which DA Kathy Ta read aloud, according to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff's Tweets.
"He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul," Megan wrote, detailing how she's still dealing with the shooting and its aftermath.
Megan Thee Stallion "will never be the same again"
The musician even took a break from making music and said she had "not experienced a single day of peace" since the incident.
"For once, the defendant must be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice," Megan added.
"Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same," Megan
Per Cuniff's reporting, presiding Judge David Herriford noted that Tory's treatment of Megan Thee Stallion after the shooting is a major aggravating factor in his sentencing.
Prosecutors are pushing for a sentence of at least 13 years behind bars. A decision was expected Monday, but the hearing ran over time and will continue Tuesday morning.
