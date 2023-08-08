Megan Thee Stallion issues powerful statement as Tory Lanez's sentencing is delayed

Los Angeles, California - In lieu of attending Tory Lanez's sentencing Monday, Megan Thee Stallion sent an emotional statement, saying she hasn't "experienced a single day of peace" since the Canadian rapper shot her.

Tory Lanez( l.) could be sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. © Collage: Manny Carabel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez's sentencing for the 2020 shooting incident involving Grammy-award-winning rapper began Monday in Los Angeles, California.

Despite the prosecution hinting that Megan would be present for proceedings, she decided not to attend.

Instead, the WAP artists sent an emotional statement which DA Kathy Ta read aloud, according to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff's Tweets.

"He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul," Megan wrote, detailing how she's still dealing with the shooting and its aftermath.