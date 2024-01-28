Megan Thee Stallion shares sizzling new Hiss snaps amid Nicki Minaj beef

Houston, Texas - Sultry stills from rapper Megan Thee Stallion's music video for her new single Hiss have the internet in a tizzy.

Megan Thee Stallion's Hiss has the Internet swooning over her fashionista looks and bold disses. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion's second snake-inspired single Hiss dropped Friday, and the internet has been buzzing ever since.

Fans of the WAP artist love the bars and Meg's highly stylized music video, which was also released Friday.

The video is all Meg, in different settings and bold looks. On Saturday, she shared two sets of stills on social media, generating responses from millions of fans.

Meg's first post features her Tina Snow alter ego in nothing but diamond-encrusted chains. The post garnered over a million likes on Instagram.

The second set of snaps, showing Meg's femme fatale look from the video, has over 1.5 million likes. She's rocking a black modular appendage dress, from the LRS Summer 2024 collection, and a custom black Sarah Sokol hat. The striking feathers on the hat match the color of Meg's delicately held cocktail.

Many fans are celebrating the artist in the comments with fire emojis and shouts of "Queen," while others continue to react to the beef between the WAP rapper and Nicki Minaj.