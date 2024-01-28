Megan Thee Stallion shares sizzling new Hiss snaps amid Nicki Minaj beef
Houston, Texas - Sultry stills from rapper Megan Thee Stallion's music video for her new single Hiss have the internet in a tizzy.
Megan Thee Stallion's second snake-inspired single Hiss dropped Friday, and the internet has been buzzing ever since.
Fans of the WAP artist love the bars and Meg's highly stylized music video, which was also released Friday.
The video is all Meg, in different settings and bold looks. On Saturday, she shared two sets of stills on social media, generating responses from millions of fans.
Meg's first post features her Tina Snow alter ego in nothing but diamond-encrusted chains. The post garnered over a million likes on Instagram.
The second set of snaps, showing Meg's femme fatale look from the video, has over 1.5 million likes. She's rocking a black modular appendage dress, from the LRS Summer 2024 collection, and a custom black Sarah Sokol hat. The striking feathers on the hat match the color of Meg's delicately held cocktail.
Many fans are celebrating the artist in the comments with fire emojis and shouts of "Queen," while others continue to react to the beef between the WAP rapper and Nicki Minaj.
Megan Thee Stallion's fans respond to Nicki Minaj feud
Not everyone is a fan of Hiss.
Nicki Minaj interpreted a line in the song about "Meg's law" as a jab at her husband, registered sex offender Kenneth Petty, even though Megan didn't drop names. Megan's law is a federal law that requires law enforcement to make information available about registered sex offenders.
Minutes after Hiss dropped, Minaj hopped on Instagram Live to fire back: "Bad b***h she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/ The b***h fell off, I said get up on your good foot."
Social media users love that Megan Thee Stallion hasn't replied to Minaj's clapback.
"We love a queen that’s topping the charts and remaining unbothered," gushed one.
The drama has Minaj's nickname for Meg – Bigfoot – trending. It's safe to say everything about Megan Thee Stallion's Hiss, from the bars to the bold looks, has the internet excited.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion