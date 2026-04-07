Megan Thee Stallion gives her honest review of Louis Vuitton's viral chocolate egg bag
New York, New York - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion doesn't hold back: the H-town hottie shared an unfiltered review of the viral Louis Vuitton chocolate egg bag and admitted, "All of it together is really good."
On social media Monday, Meg shared a hysterical and candid review of the Louis Vuitton "chocolate egg bag."
The huge designer praline is an edible purse: the year's edition boasts yellow handles and was designed by Louis Vuitton pastry chef Maxime Frédéric.
In the clip, the rapper and Kellon Deryck, her hairstylist, dug into the speciality layer by layer.
Meg and Kellon's commentary had fans cackling.
"You're really gonna try to unzip it?" Kellon quips while the WAP artist ponders how open the purse.
Neither loved individual bites: Meg dubbed the white chocolate bag handles "very peculiar," while the big praline inside was hard for her to describe.
"It's very unique," she said.
The Easter treat, per Wallpaper, is composed of "two dark chocolate shells, which are filled with an assortment of roasted nuts, candied fruit, and hazelnut praline.... Inside, you will find a bar of milk chocolate filled with a luscious center of hazelnut praline and lemon caramel."
"All of it together is really good," Meg proclaimed. "You got to bite that b***h all together."
Megan says the bag would be better with ice cream!
The Grammy award winner ended her review with a message for the designer: "Louis Vuitton, you really wanna f**k us up. Serve this b***h with a scoop of.... salted caramel ice cream in the middle."
Freezing it, according to Megan Thee Stallion, would make this luxury easter praline the "dessert of the summer."
The designer chocolate egg bag was first released in 2025 in an all-brown edition. The delicacy costs around $330 dollars, but Meg's was a gift from her former manager, T. Farris.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion