Meryl Streep shares her "many thoughts" on Melania Trump's fashion sense: "
New York, New York - Iconic actor Meryl Streep was recently asked about First Lady Melania Trump's sense of fashion, and to say she's unimpressed would be an understatement.
On Tuesday, Vogue Magazine published the cover story for their upcoming issue that features an interview with Streep and the magazine's Global Director Anna Wintour discussing the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2.
Within the very first question, things quickly grew political, after Wintour was asked, "Do you think about how women are meant to dress to communicate power?"
Wintour, who is considered a fashion icon, explained that she doesn't believe "wearing a power suit to the office is in any way necessary."
She went on to list several women whose style she admired, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, and said she was "full of admiration" for New York City's new first lady Rama Duwaji because she "looks so cool."
Wintour went on to mention Melania, but simply said she "always looks like herself when she dresses."
Then Streep interjected, as she had "so many thoughts about this."
"I think the most... powerful message that our current first lady sent was in the coat that said 'I Really Don't Care, Do U?' when she was going to see migrant children who were incarcerated," Streep said.
"All dress is about expressing yourself, but we're also subject to larger historical and political sweeps of expectation."
Melania Trump's controversial style explained
Streep – who has been public about her opposition to some of President Donald Trump's controversial policies – went on to argue that women in power "have to have bare arms on television while men are covered in shirts and ties or a suit."
"There's an apology built into women... They have to show their smallness. It's compensatory: The advancements of women in the second half of the 20th century and the beginning of this one have been destabilizing," Streep continued.
"It's as if women have to say, 'I'm little. I can't walk in these shoes. I can't run. I'm bare, not threatening."
Throughout both of President Trump's terms in office, Melania has faced heavy criticisms regarding her bold sense of fashion, which she has made a focus of her public image.
Her fashion sense has particularly come under fire when she has used it to make statements, such as the infamous "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" jacket that Streep referenced in the interview, which Melania wore after visiting a child migrant detention center in June 2018 during her husband's first term.
Melania later told the press the jacket was "for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me."
The first lady has repeatedly said in interviews that she is "one of the most bullied people in the world," while critics have argued that she seems "out of touch" with average Americans.
After the end of her husband's first presidency in 2021, Melania left the White House with the lowest approval rating for a first lady in US history.
In an interview only a week before President Trump's second inauguration, Melania said that "people didn't accept me" during her husband's first term, but expressed optimism by suggesting, "Maybe they do now."
Cover photo: Collage: MANDEL NGAN & Vincenzo PINTO / AFP