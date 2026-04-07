Meryl Streep shares her "many thoughts" on Melania Trump's fashion sense: "

New York, New York - Iconic actor Meryl Streep was recently asked about First Lady Melania Trump 's sense of fashion , and to say she's unimpressed would be an understatement.

In a recent interview, actor Meryl Streep (pictured) shared her critical views on First Lady Melania Trump's sense of style and use of fashion to push messages. © Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

On Tuesday, Vogue Magazine published the cover story for their upcoming issue that features an interview with Streep and the magazine's Global Director Anna Wintour discussing the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Within the very first question, things quickly grew political, after Wintour was asked, "Do you think about how women are meant to dress to communicate power?"

Wintour, who is considered a fashion icon, explained that she doesn't believe "wearing a power suit to the office is in any way necessary."

She went on to list several women whose style she admired, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, and said she was "full of admiration" for New York City's new first lady Rama Duwaji because she "looks so cool."

Wintour went on to mention Melania, but simply said she "always looks like herself when she dresses."

Then Streep interjected, as she had "so many thoughts about this."

"I think the most... powerful message that our current first lady sent was in the coat that said 'I Really Don't Care, Do U?' when she was going to see migrant children who were incarcerated," Streep said.

"All dress is about expressing yourself, but we're also subject to larger historical and political sweeps of expectation."

